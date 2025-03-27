Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday probably hesitated to advise the US to impose sanctions on Russia for not accepting the ceasefire offer.

While addressing the press conference after a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine, Zelensky suggested the US should have imposed sanctions on Russia when it rejected the US proposal for a full ceasefire.

However, right after saying that, he took a pause as he probably remembered the Oval Office spat with President Donald Trump.

"Okay, let’s just make a pause and not just tell America, advise America what to do. They have their own people who can advise," Zelensky added.

US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelensky got into a war of words at the White House earlier this month.

He also pointed out that Ukraine keeps agreeing to US proposals without making any changes, however, Russia effectively keeps rejecting them, demanding late adjustments or introducing new conditions.

During the conference, Zelensky also stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only blockage to progress in peace talks, saying that he is ready for talks in any possible format.

He also urged Trump to back Ukraine against Russia and offered adequacy security guarantees if the US blocked Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

The Ukrainian president added that the US could play a critical role in enforcing the ceasefire or peace deal, as its military power would make Russia aware there would be serious consequences of breaking whatever is agreed.

Zelensky said that Ukraine would not recognise any part of its occupied territory as Russian.

Moreover, he further warned that Russia does not want peace in Ukraine and seeks to divide Europe and America, as he urged the US to take a stronger line.

