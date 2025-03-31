The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still willing to engage in discussions with US President Donald Trump despite Trump's recent criticism over the lack of progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "The president remains open to contact with President Trump." However, he noted that no phone call had been scheduled between the two leaders at present. "When it is necessary, their conversation will be promptly organised," Peskov added.

Trump's frustration over Ukraine conflict

Trump, in a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, voiced his displeasure at Putin’s recent comments regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He described himself as “very angry” and “pissed off,” saying, “It’s not going in the right location.”

Putin had suggested on Friday that Ukraine should form a transitional government, which could potentially remove Zelensky from power. Trump responded by threatening economic action against Russia, saying, “If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, which it might not be, but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia.”

He further elaborated that these tariffs would range between 25% and 50% and would apply to any country purchasing Russian oil.

Despite his frustration, Trump acknowledged that he maintains a "very good relationship" with Putin. “Putin knows I am angry,” he said, adding, “the anger dissipates quickly... if he does the right thing.”

Peskov said that discussions between Russia and the US are ongoing, focusing on both bilateral relations and efforts to address the Ukraine conflict.

So far, there have been two confirmed phone calls between Putin and Trump this year, on 12 February and 18 March. However, speculation persists that the two leaders have been in more frequent contact, including reports of conversations before Trump’s re-election.

