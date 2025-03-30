US President Donald Trump has suggested he might consider pursuing a third term in office, despite the US Constitution barring it under the 22nd Amendment. In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday morning, Trump said there were ways this could happen and made clear he was “not joking”.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said, referring to support from his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration,” he said.

When asked directly if he wanted a third term, he replied, “I like working,” before stressing again, “I’m not joking. But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

Trump confirmed that he had heard of potential ways to seek a third term. “There are methods by which you could do it,” he said.

One option discussed was having Vice President JD Vance run for president and later step aside to hand over the role to Trump. “That’s one,” Trump admitted.

“But there are others too,” he added, though he declined to share any further details, simply replying “no” when asked to elaborate.

Changing the Constitution to allow a third term would require considerable political effort, needing a two-thirds majority in Congress or agreement from two-thirds of the states to call a constitutional convention. Any changes would then need to be approved by three-quarters of the states.

Trump also referred to his high poll numbers, saying, “A lot of people would like me to” continue as president for a third term.

Although Trump has previously made similar comments, many Republicans have brushed them off as jokes or attempts to provoke critics. However, Tennessee Republican Representative Andy Ogles has proposed a resolution to remove the current two-term limit, potentially allowing Trump to seek another term in office.

