US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of severe consequences if it fails to reach a nuclear agreement with the United States, saying on Sunday (March 30) that there would be bombing “the likes of which they have never seen before”.

Speaking to NBC News in a phone interview, the US President said, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing.” He also mentioned the possibility of imposing “secondary tariffs” on the country.

Trump confirmed that officials from both sides were currently “talking”, although no significant progress has been made since the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord in 2018.

Iran rejects direct talks with US over nuclear program despite Trump’s warnings

His comments came shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to a letter sent by Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader, stating that Tehran would not engage in direct talks with Washington.

“We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,” Pezeshkian said during a televised address. “They must prove that they can build trust.”

While rejecting direct dialogue, Pezeshkian said that Iran’s reply, sent via Oman, left the door open for indirect negotiations with the US.

Trump had issued a similar warning on Friday, saying, “My big preference... is we work it out with Iran. But if we don't work it out, bad, bad things are gonna happen to Iran.”

Tensions between the two nations have risen in recent weeks, following the first US airstrikes on Yemen under Trump’s leadership. The United States claimed the strikes killed several senior Houthi officials, while the Houthi-controlled health ministry reported 53 deaths and around 100 injuries.

Trump has also threatened to “annihilate” the Houthis and warned Iran against supporting the group amid ongoing US military action. Clashes between Houthi forces and the US have continued since the initial strikes.

