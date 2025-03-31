A senior Hamas official has called on supporters worldwide to take up arms in response to US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate over two million Gazans to neighbouring countries, including Egypt and Jordan.

"In the face of this sinister plan, one that combines massacres with starvation, anyone who can bear arms, anywhere in the world, must take action," Sami Abu Zuhri said in a statement on Monday.

"Do not withhold an explosive, a bullet, a knife, or a stone. Let everyone break their silence," he added.

Abu Zuhri’s statement follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to allow Hamas leaders to leave Gaza, provided the group disarms as the war nears its final stages. While Hamas has shown openness to yielding control over Gaza’s administration, it insists that its weapons remain a "red line".

Netanyahu confirmed that Israel was working to implement Trump’s plan to displace Gazans to other countries. "After the war, Israel will maintain overall security in Gaza and enable the implementation of the Trump plan," Netanyahu said, referring to what had initially been described as a "voluntary migration plan" for all 2.4 million people in the Palestinian territory.

Trump first suggested relocating Gaza's population shortly after returning to office in January, proposing that Egypt or Jordan take them in. However, both countries, along with other Arab nations and the Palestinians themselves, have firmly rejected the idea.

In mid-March, Trump appeared to backtrack, saying, "Nobody's expelling any Palestinians," in comments at the White House. These remarks were welcomed by Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Since then, Arab nations have put forward an alternative plan for rebuilding Gaza without displacing its residents.

(With inputs from agencies)