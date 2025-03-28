Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (March 28) issued a strong warning, saying Israel would "strike everywhere in Lebanon against any threat", following the first air strike on south Beirut since a ceasefire with Hezbollah began in November.

"The equation has changed... we will not allow any fire on our communities," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We will continue to enforce the ceasefire with force, strike everywhere in Lebanon against any threat to the State of Israel, and ensure that all our residents in the north return safely to their homes," he added.

The air strike on Friday came after rockets were launched from Lebanon into Israel. Israel responded by targeting an area in southern Beirut, a known Hezbollah stronghold.

'Dangerous escalation'

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the attack, calling it "a dangerous escalation" and criticising what he described as "Israeli attacks that target civilians and safe residential areas where schools and universities are located," according to a statement from his office.

The Lebanese army later reported it had located the rocket launch site, situated north of the Litani River, and said efforts were underway to identify those responsible.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a warning of his own. He said any future attacks on northern Israel would be met with strikes on Hezbollah’s Dahieh stronghold in Beirut.

"Any attempt to harm the Galilee communities, the rooftops of the houses in the Dahieh neighbourhood in Beirut will tremble," Katz said in a video message. Addressing Lebanon’s leadership directly, he added, "If you do not enforce the ceasefire agreement, we will enforce it."

(With inputs from agencies)