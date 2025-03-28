An Israeli air strike targeted a neighbourhood in southern Beirut on Friday (March 28), marking the first such attack since a ceasefire in November eased tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, “Israeli warplanes struck the Hadath neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs.”

The air strike came in response to rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel earlier in the day. No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

Following the incident, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called on the military to take swift action to identify and apprehend those responsible for the rocket fire.

Salam spoke with the army commander and “asked him to act quickly to undertake the necessary investigations to uncover those behind the irresponsible rocket fire that threatens Lebanon's stability and security,” his office said in a statement.

He also called for “intensified efforts” to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies)