After Israel carried out airstrikes on dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command centre in Lebanon, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned of a "new war" as he threatened to renew military operations on the southern border.

Advertisment

The Lebanese PM issued a stark warning, saying that his country is on the brink of a new conflict after Israel vowed to retaliate against rocket attacks launched from Lebanese territory.

"Salam warned of renewed military operations on the southern border, because of the risks they carry dragging the country into a new war, which will bring woes to Lebanon and the Lebanese people," he said in a statement.

Also read: Who is Raisha Alawieh? Professor deported from US over deleted ‘sympathetic photos’ of Hezbollah leaders

Advertisment

Two people, including a girl, were killed in the Israeli attack on the southern Lebanese town, according to state media.

“The Israeli enemy strike on the town of Touline resulted… in the death of two people, including a girl, and the injury of eight others, including two children,” the National News Agency cites the health ministry’s emergency unit.

This comes after Israeli Army Chief Eyal Zamir pledged that the military would respond severely to intercepted rockets.

Advertisment

Zamir stressed that Lebanon bears the responsibility of upholding the agreement.

Also read: Mossad chief calls pager operation ‘turning point’ in fight against Hezbollah

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that it carried out airstrikes on dozens of Hezbollah rocket launchers and a command center used by the terror group in Lebanon, in response to this morning’s rocket attack on Metula.

The rocket attack is a "blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a direct threat to Israeli citizens,” the military says, adding that “the State of Lebanon bears responsibility for upholding the agreement.”

Also read: Israel claims to have 'eliminated' Hamas surveillance chief Osama Tabash

Moreover, Metula Mayor David Azoulai said that eight per cent of the town's residents have returned since the November ceasefire with Lebanon, however, some left after this morning's rocket attack.

“The return of residents to Metula under the current conditions is unreasonable. Metula residents won’t be held hostage to a security compromise,” he said in a statement.

Also read: Watch | Israeli fighter jets fly over Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s funeral as thousands gather in Beirut

(With inputs from agencies)