Israel on Friday (Mar 21) said that it had killed the head of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Southern Gaza during its Thursday strikes.

In a statement, the Israeli military named the Hamas leader as Osama Tabash and said he was also the head of the militant group's surveillance and targeting unit. Hamas is yet to comment or confirm Hamas claims.

Osama Tabash 'eliminated'

Taking to X, the Israel Defense Forces said that it has 'eliminated' Tabash.

"ELIMINATED: Head of Hamas' Military Intelligence in Southern Gaza and Head of Hamas' Surveillance And Targeting Unit, Osama Tabash," posted the Israeli military.

"Tabash held various senior positions in Hamas, including a battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade."

He was "also responsible for formulating Hamas' combat strategy on the ground, including coordinating the intelligence of Hamas' military wing in southern Gaza and leading their activities in the area," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)