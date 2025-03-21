Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday (March 21) threatened to annex areas of the Gaza Strip to Israel if the Palestinian militant group Hamas refuses to release the hostages.

Katz said that he has instructed the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) to seize additional areas of the Gaza Strip.

However, he also issued evacuation orders for the Palestinian civilians living in those regions.

"If the Hamas terror organisation continues to refuse to release the hostages, I instructed the IDF to capture additional areas, evacuate the population, and expand the security zone around Gaza for the protection of Israeli communities and IDF soldiers, through a permanent hold of the area by Israel," Katz said.

The Israeli minister further warned Hamas that it would lose more and more land if it continued to refuse.

“As long as Hamas continues its refusal, it will lose more and more land that will be added to Israel,” Katz said.

He said that Israel will "intensify" its military campaign against Hamas, including "through the expansion of the ground manoeuvre until the hostages are released and Hamas is defeated.”

'Implement Trump's migration plan'

He threatened that Israel will use all military and civilian pressure including evacuation of the Gaza population south and implementing US President Trump’s voluntary migration plan for Gaza residents.”

Israel has renewed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which it threatened to be even deadlier and more destructive than the previous one.

It began with a surprise bombardment early Tuesday that killed hundreds of Palestinians, putting the ceasefire at risk and vowing more devastation if Hamas doesn't release the remaining Israeli hostages.

US President Donald Trump also expressed full support for the renewed offensive, suggesting that Gaza's 2 million Palestinians be resettled in other countries.

(With inputs from agencies)