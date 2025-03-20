US President Donald Trump has expressed his full support for Israel's deadly resumption of air and ground operations in Gaza.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, on Thursday (Mar 20), condemned Hamas for the escalating conflict and said that Trump had already warned the Palestinian militant group that if it does not release hostages, "there would be all hell to pay".

"He fully supports Israel and the IDF and the actions that they've taken in recent days," Leavitt told reporters when asked if Trump was trying to get a Gaza ceasefire back on track.

"The president made it very clear to Hamas that if they did not release all of the hostages there would be all hell to pay, and unfortunately, Hamas chose to play games in the media with lives."

Leavitt said the situation was "completely the fault of Hamas" for their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, adding that Trump wants "all of those hostages" seized by Palestinian militants to be released.

The Israeli attack has so far killed 504 people, including over 190 children, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.

Its previous death toll was at least 470.

Israel army says launched 'targeted ground operations' in Gaza

Israel launched renewed ground operations in Gaza, on Wednesday (Mar 19), issuing a "last warning" to residents to return hostages and dismantle Hamas' control.

"Over the past 24 hours, IDF (military) forces have begun targeted ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip to expand the security perimeter and create a partial buffer between the north and south of the Strip," the army said in a statement.

"Residents of Gaza, this is the last warning," Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

"Take the advice of the President of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you -- including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to," Katz added.

He said this referring to US President Donald Trump's warning earlier this month, who said, "To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

(With inputs from agencies)