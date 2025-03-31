Iran has placed its missiles in ready-to-launch mode within underground facilities across the country, The Tehran Times reported on Sunday. The report mentioned that the missiles are designed to withstand airstrikes. This comes after United States President Donald Trump issued a warning, saying that Iran will be bombed if it persists in developing nuclear weapons.

In an interview late Saturday, Trump told NBC News, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing." Since joining office in January, Trump has repeatedly stated that he would bomb Iran if the country does not completely dismantle its nuclear programme and severe ties with the militant groups.

Iran may be just weeks away from producing a deliverable nuclear weapon - though Tehran denies it is building such arms. Either way, such an attack carries a risk of spreading to a wider conflict, analysts have said.

In 2018 the US, on Trump's orders, pulled out of an agreement to relieve sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme. In his second term, he has said he is open to talks on a new deal that could reduce the risk of military escalation.

Iran rejects direct negotiations with the US

Iranian president said Sunday that the Islamic Republic rejected direct negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme, offering Tehran's first response to a letter that Trump sent to the country’s supreme leader.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran's response, delivered via the sultanate of Oman, left open the possibility of indirect negotiations with Washington.

However, such talks have made no progress since Trump in his first term unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran's nuclear deal.

"We don't avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far. They must prove that they can build trust," Pezeshkian said in televised remarks during a Cabinet meeting.

While responding to Pezeshkian, The US State Department said that "President Trump has been clear: the United States cannot allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

"The president expressed his willingness to discuss a deal with Iran. If the Iranian regime does not want a deal, the president is clear, it will pursue other options, which will be very bad for Iran," it added.

