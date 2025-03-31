Palestinians in Gaza spent Eid al-Fitr in grief instead of celebration. Airstrikes, food shortages, and ongoing war turned the festival into a day of survival. In Rafah, the bodies of 14 emergency workers were pulled from the rubble a week after an Israeli attack, described as the deadliest strike on Red Cross and Red Crescent workers since 2017.

Advertisment

No festivities

Eid is usually a time for prayers, feasts, and new clothes for children. But this year, many in Gaza prayed outside destroyed mosques, struggling to find food.

“It’s the Eid of sadness,” said Adel al-Shaer, who lost 20 family members, including four young nephews. “We lost our loved ones, our children, our lives and our futures.”

Advertisment

Also Read | Donald Trump to visit Saudi Arabia in May, focus on foreign investments, strengthening ties: Report

Israel resumed its military operation earlier this month, cutting off food and aid to Gaza. The renewed attacks followed Hamas’s rejection of changes to a ceasefire deal.

Will a ceasefire happen?

Advertisment

Arab mediators are trying to restart peace talks. Hamas accepted a new proposal from Egypt and Qatar, while Israel responded with a counter-offer backed by the US. Details of the negotiations remain unclear.

Also Read | ‘Green light on Yemen raid!’ SNL mocks Trump administration Signal chat leak scandal | WATCH

Red Crescent attack sparks anger

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that eight of its medics and five civil defence workers were killed in Rafah. Some bodies were reportedly found bound and shot. The attack has been called a “war crime,” with calls for an international investigation.

Also Read | ‘Not joking’ about third term: Trump says there are ‘methods’ to stay in power beyond 2028

Israel’s military claimed it fired on vehicles moving “suspiciously” without emergency signals, saying nine “terrorists” were killed.

(With inputs from agencies)