United States President Donald Trump is planning to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May on his first foreign trip since returning to the White House, Axios reported citing two US officials and a source with knowledge of the president's travel. Notably, Trump's first foreign trip during his previous term was also to Saudi Arabia at roughly the same time.

Trump has apparently been scheduled to travel only to Saudi Arabia as the report cites Israeli officials as saying that the White House has not yet discussed any plans for US president to stop in Israel on the May trip.

A Trump administration official said that planning for the trip to Saudi Arabia is underway. "An opportunity for international travel for the President is something that is being looked at. We don't yet have a specific plan, and we will provide that information when it is official," a White House official said as quoted.

"Talks will focus on discussing foreign investments, strengthening relationships with Gulf nations and ending conflict in the Middle East," the official said.

When was the visit finalised?

Sources told Axios that the potential trip was discussed in recent weeks between senior US officials and their Saudi counterparts, including on the sidelines of talks about the war in Ukraine.

Trump's decision to go to Saudi Arabia on his first foreign trip suggests attempts of renewal of relationship between the Trump administration and Gulf countries.

However, the same report also mentioned that plans for Israeli-Saudi normalisation are currently "on the back burner" due to Riyadh's insistence that such a plan must include Palestinian statehood.

What did Trump say about Saudi Arabia visit?

On March 6, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he would likely visit Saudi Arabia "over the next month and a half". However, it was not sure then.

"I am going to Saudi Arabia. Normally you would go to the UK first. Last time I went to Saudi Arabia. They put up 450 billion dollars," Trump said.

"This time I said I will go if you put up a trillion dollars to American companies. Meaning the purchase over four years of a trillion dollars. They agreed to do that. So I am gonna be going there," he added.

