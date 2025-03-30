The latest Cold Open by ‘Saturday Night Live’ spoofed the recent US President Donald Trump’s administration Signal chat leak, which created a massive controversy after they accidentally added the editor of The Atlantic to their confidential group chat.

The sketch starts with three high school girls played by Mikey Madison, Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman, who were gossiping in their group chat. However, shortly after, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is played by Andrew Dismukes, cuts into their conversation.

'Group Chat Cold Open'

“FYI – Green light on Yemen raid!” he said, adding some remarks about weapons, attacking “some Houthi rebels” and emojis.

“Um, who is this?” Madison’s character asks.

Hegseth’s character responds that it is himself and goes to make comments on Israel with more emojis.

Madison’s character then questions whether she and her friends know Hegseth, adding that she is “Jennabelle.”

To this, Hegseth responds, “Oh nice, Jennabelle from Defense, right?”

Soon, Vice President Vance, played by SNL’s Bowen Yang, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, played by SNL’s Marcello Hernández are added to the group chat by Hegseth. The three talk about Vance’s Greenland trip and “JFK files”.

Nwodim’s character later says, “We’ve been trying to tell you, we’re in high school,” while Sherman’s character adds that she believes that they were “accidentally added” in “a government chat.”

“In that case, we were totally pranking you guys, LOL,” Rubio responds.

“But would you mind emailing your names and home addresses to [email protected]?” he says, referring to Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“Hey, could be worse, we could’ve added the editor of The Atlantic, again,” Vance says, referring to the recent chat leak scandal in which Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat where Trump’s top officials were discussing an attack in Yemen.

“You did,” Goldberg, played by SNL’s Mikey Day, responds. “I am also here.”

“Hegseth, you have got to lose my number,” he adds.

(With inputs from agencies)