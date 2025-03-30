United States President Donald Trump said that no option was off the table for his plans to take over Greenland in an interview on Saturday (Mar 29). The president also defended his national security team amid the Signal chat leak.

“We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%,” Trump said during a telephonic interview with NBC News.

He added that there is a “good possibility that we could do it without military force” but that “I don’t take anything off the table.”

This comes following the Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Greenland with his wife Usha Vance, where he talked to service members at the US Space Force base, Pituffik Space Base, on the northwestern coast of Greenland.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple — you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance had said.

When asked about what message annexation of Greenland would send to Russia and the rest of the world, the president said, “I don’t really think about that. I don’t really care. Greenland’s a very separate subject, very different. It’s international peace. It’s international security and strength.”

“You have ships sailing outside Greenland from Russia, from China and from many other places. And we’re not going to allow things to happen that are going to be — that are going to hurt the world or the United States,” he said.

Signal chat leak: ‘Fake news’ and ‘witch hunt’

On the explosive Signal chat leak that happened last week, Trump bluntly said that he has “no idea what Signal is” and “don’t care what Signal is”.

“I don’t fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts,” Trump said, calling the story “fake news” throughout the interview.

“All I can tell you is it’s just a witch hunt, and it’s the only thing the press wants to talk about, because you have nothing else to talk about. Because it’s been the greatest 100-day presidency in the history of our country,” he said, adding that it shouldn’t be talked about.

‘Couldn’t care less’ if automakers raise prices

During the interview, the president also said that he “couldn’t care less” if automakers raised their prices due to 25 per cent tariffs on all foreign-made automobiles.

When asked his recent message to automobile industry CEOs, the president said: “The message is congratulations, if you make your car in the United States, you’re going to make a lot of money. If you don’t, you’re going to have to probably come to the United States, because if you make your car in the United States, there is no tariff.”

He also rejected concerns over foreign auto-makers raising their prices, saying, “I couldn’t care less. I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars. We have plenty.”

(With inputs from agencies)