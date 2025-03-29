Denmark has responded sharply to US Vice President JD Vance after he accused Copenhagen of neglecting Greenland. His comments, made during a visit to the Pituffik Space Base in north-west Greenland, were seen by both Denmark and Greenland’s capital Nuuk as provocative.

What did JD Vance say?

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Vance stated, “Our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass.”

“I think Greenland understands that the United States should own it. And if Denmark and the EU don’t understand it, we have to explain it to them. We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland,” Vance said.

When asked about whether force might be used, Vance replied that he didn’t think it would be necessary. “We think this makes sense, and because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we’re going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style, to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America.”

How did Denmark react?

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen took to social media on Saturday to voice his disapproval. “We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it’s being delivered,” he wrote on X.

“This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies,” he added.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland’s incoming prime minister, urged solidarity. “It is very important that we put aside our disagreements and differences … because only in this way will we be able to cope with the heavy pressure we are exposed to from outside,” he said.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also responded to Vance’s statements. “For many years, we have stood by the Americans in very difficult situations,” she said, referencing Denmark’s military involvement alongside the US in Iraq and Afghanistan. “The vice president’s reference to Denmark is not accurate,” she added.



Officials from both Denmark and Greenland, with the backing of the European Union, have made it clear that the US will not gain control of the territory. Prime Minister Frederiksen recently accused Washington of placing “unacceptable pressure” on both Denmark and Greenland, saying, “It is pressure that we will resist.”

President Donald Trump and his administration have insisted Greenland is crucial to US security interests. Trump has not ruled out the use of force to secure the island, while Vance doubled down on the position during the visit.

Greenland, which was once a Danish colony, is a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Foreign affairs and defence remain under Copenhagen’s control.

Vance visited Greenland with his wife Usha and a group of officials, including National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Utah Senator Mike Lee, and Julia Nesheiwat, Waltz’s wife and former homeland security adviser.

The Pituffik base, formerly known as Thule Air Base, plays a key role in the US missile defence system. Its Arctic location puts it in the path of any potential missile launches from Russia, and it also serves as a vital hub for air and submarine surveillance.

In January, Denmark pledged nearly £1.5 billion to strengthen its presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic, which includes acquiring new vessels and surveillance systems.

Despite the desire for full independence shared by all of Greenland’s political parties, none support the idea of becoming an American territory.

Just before Vance’s visit, political leaders in Greenland formed a four-party coalition government to demonstrate unity. The agreement, signed by four of the five main parties, opens with a clear message, “Greenland belongs to us.”

