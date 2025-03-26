Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ hats have a contender. On X, images of red hats, which at first glance look like the US President’s signature hats, are going viral. However, instead of the MAGA logo, they say ‘Make America Go Away’.

The simple statement is a clever play on the Republican president’s infamous slogan, made popular by his presidential campaigns in 2020 and again in 2024.

‘Make America Go Away’

The ‘Make America Go Away’ went viral just ahead of US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance’s visit to Greenland. They are being seen as a clear response to Trump’s autocratic desire to annex the autonomous territory and claim it as an American territory.

JD and Usha Vance will travel to the Pitiffuk base to visit US Space Force members based there and "check out what's going on with the security" of Greenland, said the US Vice president in a video.

Earlier, only Usha Vance was scheduled to visit, however, later JD decided to join her.

"There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I'm going to join her," he said in a video Tuesday.

If posts on X are to believed, Greenland citizens are being advised to avoid smiling at the Vance's or taking selfies with them, as it may send "a message to the world that you love the USA and want to be part of it".

Some of the citizens in Sisimiut, Greenland posted this on FB with this photo;



Recommendation to fellow citizens in Sisimiut: Vance’s wife’s visit is a charm offensive. If you smile at them or take a selfie with them, you are sending a message to the world that you love the USA… pic.twitter.com/LbgHanldUV — Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) March 22, 2025

Netizens applaud ‘Make America Go Away’

Shower images of ‘Make America Go Away’ hats with love, netizens applauded the ingenious twist on Trump’s MAGA slogan.

“As a citizen of the US, I completely understand,” wrote one user, while another said, “Bravo!!! 👏👏👏👍”.

“I want one of these hats! & would proudly wear it every day!,” said one X user, posting a photo of the hat.

“Let me make it clear for you. No one wants to be part of America. No one likes you or wants to be like you. Go away!,” said another.

Trump’s Greenland dreams

Since his return to power, Trump has insisted that he wants to take over Greenland “one way or the other” citing security purposes. He has even refused to rule out using force to do so.

This is despite of leaders in Greenland and Denmark rejecting Trump’s plans.

Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory pursuing independence from Copenhagen, has vast untapped mineral and oil reserves, despite bans on oil and uranium exploration. The territory is also strategically located between North America and Europe at a time of rising US, Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic, where sea lanes have opened up due to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)