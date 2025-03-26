US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 25) signed an executive order mandating stricter proof of citizenship requirements for voter registration. Critics have warned that the move could make voting harder for poor and elderly Americans who don't have easy access to documents like passports or birth certificates.

Trump's order

As per CNN, Trump's order directs the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to update the voter registration form, add the proof of citizenship requirement, and withhold election funding from states that don't enforce the requirement.

EAC Chairman Donald Palmer, in a statement, said, "The US Election Assistance Commission is carefully reviewing the President's Executive Order and determining the next steps in enhancing the integrity of voter registration and state and federal elections."

"We also anticipate consulting with state and local election officials."

The Elon Musk DOGE angle

Trump's order also calls on the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to review state voter rolls. This, as per the report, is being done to help identify foreign nationals on the rolls and provide their information to state and local election officials.

Voting rights advocates, however, are likely to raise concerns. Previously, they've argued that immigration databases aren't designed for voter roll maintenance and could wrongly flag naturalized citizens for removal.

Beyond voter registration, the order takes aim at mail-in ballots, instructing the attorney general to take “enforcement action” against states that accept ballots arriving after Election Day. Around 20 states, including key battlegrounds, currently accept such ballots if postmarked on time.

'An executive power grab'?

Election law expert Richard Hasen at the University of California, Los Angeles, labelled the order "an executive power grab" and warned that the "aim here is voter suppression, pure and simple."

Meanwhile, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, in a statement alleged that "Trump’s executive order is unlawful. It would prevent eligible Americans from exercising their sacred right to vote".

"The Trump administration is weaponising the federal government and trying to make it harder for voters to fight back at the ballot box," she added.

Not everyone sees it that way. Conservative groups, including the Heritage Foundation, praised the move. "President Trump is finally taking the action long needed to put the resources of federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and Justice to work helping states, instead of trying to hinder their efforts to reform our election process," said Hans von Spakovsky, manager of Heritage's Election Law Reform Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies)