US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are expected to arrive in Greenland on Friday (March 28) for a significantly pulled-back visit, following backlash over the original plans. The initial itinerary triggered a diplomatic stir between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.

The American delegation includes White House National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Republican Senator Mike Lee from Utah.

'We would rather not have Vance in Greenland'

“It’s safe to say we would rather not have him [Vance] in Greenland,” a source from the Danish government told The Guardian.

The visit began as what was described as a personal trip by Usha Vance. She had planned to attend cultural events in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, including a dog-sledding race, and spend time with her son. However, the scale of the security arrangements quickly suggested the trip was more than just a private tour.

Protests were anticipated, and the people of Greenland expressed unease which stemmed from President Donald Trump’s remarks about wanting to acquire Greenland, which he considers vital for American national security.

The announcement that National Security Advisor Waltz would join the group only added to the controversy.

'Provocation and a demonstration of power'

Greenland’s acting Prime Minister, Múte B Egede, criticised the visit, calling it a “provocation” and a “demonstration of power”. He urged the global community to pay attention.

“Just for the record, the government of Greenland has not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official,” Egede said.

On Thursday, Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, responded to the situation, repeating, “Greenland is part of the Danish kingdom. That is not going to change.”

She added, “We in the kingdom would really like to work together with the Americans on defence and security. We want that in Ukraine, we want that in Europe, and of course we also want that when it comes to the high north. But Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.”

Originally, the second lady’s tour included stops in Nuuk and Sisimiut, with plans to attend the annual dog race. Security vehicles, including bulletproof cars, had already arrived in Greenland in preparation.

However, after statements from Greenland’s leadership and Prime Minister Frederiksen, the US scaled back the plans. The updated schedule now features just one stop, Pituffik Space Base, a remote American military installation in Greenland.

In Sisimiut, the mayor declined to organise a meeting with Mrs Vance, citing the upcoming local elections. Locals were also preparing a silent protest, planning to turn their backs on the American visitors.

Within two days of the trip’s announcement, the cultural events were cancelled. Instead, the focus shifted solely to the military base visit and Vice-President Vance himself was added to the trip. Although Waltz had briefly been removed from the official list, his name was later reinstated.

'Leaders in US , Denmark ignored Greenland for far too long'

Speaking ahead of the visit, JD Vance said, “Leaders in both America and in Denmark, I think, ignored Greenland for far too long. That’s been bad for Greenland. It’s also been bad for the security of the entire world. We think we can take things in a different direction.”

Vance is now the most senior American official to ever visit Greenland. While Denmark appears relieved by the trimmed-down nature of the trip, his presence still stresses the Trump administration’s growing focus on the island.

President Trump has continued to express interest in acquiring Greenland, recently saying that the United States will “go as far as we have to go” to pursue that goal.

