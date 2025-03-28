Usha Vance's visit to Greenland has triggered controversy, and the residents are clearly not happy with the news of her trip. According to a Danish media report, American officials were in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, recently and knocked on the doors of people to ask them if they would be willing to host the Second Lady. Almost everyone said "No".

Jesper Steinmetz, a correspondent for Denmark’s TV 2, reported that they offered residents to let their home be a stop-by for Usha Vance but they were just not interested. According to Steinmetz, no one accepted the offer. "No, otherwise thank you," was the response of the majority of the people.

Usha Vance's visit plans changed after this

The White House was forced to change its plans about the Greenland visit, according to the station. The earlier itinerary included attending a dogsledding race and meeting Nuuk locals.

However, an official who spoke to The Hill denied the report.

“This is categorically false. The Second Lady is proud to visit the Pituffik Space Base with her husband to learn more about arctic security and the great work of the Space Base,” a White House official told the publication.

A travel agency based in Nuuk also pulled out after agreeing to host Usha Vance. Now, the second lady and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, are visiting the military installation instead.

“After closer consideration, however, we have now informed the consulate that we do not want her visit, as we cannot accept the underlying agenda and will not be part of the press show that, of course, comes with it,” the company said in a Facebook post. “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders.”

Donald Trump wants to control Greenland, and people are angry

Donald Trump has been playing pressure games over the autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark, saying that he wants to take control of the Arctic territory. The people of Greenland have been livid about his statements.

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede told the Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq on Sunday, "Until recently, we could safely rely on the Americans, who were our allies and friends, and with whom we liked to work closely."

“But that time is over, we have to admit that, because the new American leadership is completely and utterly indifferent to what we have stood together on so far, because now it is only a matter of them taking over our country over our heads,” he added.