US Vice President JD Vance’s comments attacking Denmark for not being a “good ally” have resurfaced again as his wife is set to visit the island country this week.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance was asked whether he believed the US could acquire Greenland. “I think it’s possible,” he had replied.

“Here’s the thing which I think a lot of folks don’t appreciate about Greenland. It’s really important to our national security,” the vice president said as he explained the “sea lanes” surrounding Greenland, which are used by the Chinese and the Russians.

He further accused the Danish government of restricting US access. He said Denmark is “not doing its job” and “not being a good ally.”

‘Incredibly bountiful country’

Vance suggested that the only real solution to maintain the US national security was to take “more territorial interest in Greenland.” He stressed that the US wants to acquire Greenland’s rich natural resources, saying it was “an incredibly bountiful country.”

He emphasised that US President Donald Trump would take over Greenland if needed. He added, “That is what President Trump is going to do because he doesn’t care about what the Europeans scream at us; he cares about putting the interests of American citizens first.”

In January, Trump posted on his Truth Social that “the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” sparking criticism from the island.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede slammed the Trump administration for their “highly aggressive” approach after he sent a senior US official to Denmark’s autonomous territory last week.

In the interview, Vance also claimed that the people of Greenland “were not actually happy with [the] Danish government” despite the opinion poll suggesting the opposite. According to an earlier report by the Guardian, 85 per cent of Greenlanders were against the idea of the island becoming a US territory.

Usha Vance Greenland visit

Second Lady Usha Vance will visit Greenland on Thursday (Mar 27) with her son and a US delegation “to visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenlands’ national dogsled race,” according to a White House press release.

The delegation will include National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

(With inputs from agencies)