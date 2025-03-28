US President Donald Trump on Friday renewed his push for the United States to take control of Greenland, describing the move as essential for global peace and security.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security.”

His comments came as Vice President JD Vance and other American officials visited a military base in Greenland, a large, resource-rich territory currently under Danish control.

Trump suggested Denmark and the European Union should support the idea, but added that if they do not, the US would need to “explain it” to them.

“Do you think we can do without it? We can’t,” he said. “We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland.”

He pointed to growing activity by China and Russia in the region. “If you look at Greenland right now, if you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place, and we’re not going to be able to do that,” Trump said. “We’re not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation.”

Trump also argued that Greenland has become more strategically important due to advances in military technology and the opening of new maritime routes. “Modern day weaponry makes Greenland” more critical than ever, he said, adding that “Greenland’s very important for the peace of the world, not us, the peace of the entire world.”

“I think Denmark understands it, I think the European Union understands it. And if they don’t, we’re going to have to explain it to them,” he concluded.

Trump made these remarks on the sidelines of a swearing-in ceremony for the new US Attorney for New Jersey.

(With inputs from agencies)