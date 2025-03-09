The ‘Saturday Night Live’ mocked the recent clash reported between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the cabinet meeting.

In the show’s episode titled ‘Trump, Musk and Rubio Meeting Cold Open’ published on March 8, Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, attempts to broker a truce between his two top aides.

Marco Rubio, played by Marcello Hernandez, has reportedly been angered by Musk for dissolving the US Agency for International Development through the Department of Government Efficiency, which has led to mass cuts and firing in government agencies.

Episode mocks Musk and Rubio’s clash

In the video, the president tells Rubio that he can’t have him fighting with Elon.

“I need you to be my good little Marco,” he said, adding Rubio’s name would have to change to “Mark Ruby” since English has now been made the country’s official language.

“If you think I’m going to stand here and let you call me that, you’re right,” Hernandez replied.

“But what I don't accept is Elon having total access to our government,” he added. “Planes are crashing, and he keeps trying to fire air traffic controllers.”

Johnson’s character then defends Musk, saying, “Elon knows a lot about air travel — he runs SpaceX, which is doing incredible things in terms of explosions and with regard to rocket debris,” referring to recent SpaceX’s failed launch on Thursday (Mar 6) when the 400-foot spacecraft experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” and exploded over the Caribbean.

“Elon has been doing a good job with DOGE and he gave me some great stuff to talk about at the State of the Union,” Trump’s character said.

During his address to Congress earlier this week, Trump said he would “blame” Rubio if “anything goes wrong” with the foreign policy of the US.

Soon, Elon Musk, played by Mike Myers, enters the scene wearing a suit. While Trump allies mocked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit during his Oval Office meeting, Musk has rarely been seen in formal business attire in the president’s office.

“Elon, I want to thank you for at least wearing a suit this time,” Johnson said. “Doesn't look great, right?”

Trump attempts to resolve conflict

Trump’s character tries to resolve the fight between the two men, and says, “I can't have you two at each other's throats. OK, after all, I have a perfect record. Everyone who's ever worked for me has left on good terms and then gone on to write a book called The Man Who Ruined Everything.”

“Marco, get your budget under control,” Johnson said. “Elon, stay in your lane. You're not the boss.”

“But I paid you $300 million,” says Musk’s character, referring to the billionaire’s contribution to Trump’s campaign.

“And that's why you're the boss,” Johnson concluded. “We’ll get out of your office.”

