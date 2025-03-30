Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is willing to allow Hamas leaders to leave the Gaza Strip, but only if the group agrees to disarm. The announcement came as Israel continued its military operations in Gaza.

On Sunday morning, an Israeli airstrike hit a house and a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Yunis, killing at least eight individuals, including five children, according to Gaza’s civil defence agency. The attack occurred on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

Israel restarted intense bombing across Gaza on 18 March, followed by a new ground assault. This ended nearly two months of ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

At the start of a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu dismissed claims that Israel was not engaged in talks to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

“We are negotiating under fire... We can see cracks beginning to appear,” he said. “Hamas must lay down its arms. Its leaders will be allowed to leave,” he added.

Netanyahu also stressed that Israel’s military approach was yielding results. “The military pressure is working,” he added, noting that it was weakening Hamas and increasing the chances of hostage releases.

While Hamas has shown a readiness to give up administrative control of Gaza, the group has warned that surrendering its weapons remains a “red line”.

Talks to reach another ceasefire and secure the release of Israeli hostages are ongoing, with Egypt, Qatar and the United States leading mediation efforts.

On Saturday, a senior Hamas official confirmed the group had accepted a new ceasefire proposal and called on Israel to do the same. Netanyahu’s office later said Israel had received the proposal and had submitted a counteroffer.

(With inputs from agencies)