Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (March 28) said that Kyiv had formally received a new minerals deal proposal from the US.

It would give the US access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for further military support, the Ukrainian president said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"I would like to note that officially, and this is important, the Ukrainian side, namely the cabinet of ministers of Ukraine and my office, today by a note, we officially received... the US proposals today," Zelensky said.

A deal on extracting important minerals in Ukraine was expected to be signed in the US last month during Zelensky's visit. However, it was cancelled after the Ukrainian president and Trump got into a war of words at the Oval Office.

Trump said in a White House address last week that the US would "very shortly" sign a pact with Ukraine.

Moreover, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News this week that Washington had handed over a finalised partnership document that it hoped could be signed as soon as next week.

However, on Thursday after the summit in France, Zelensky said that the terms and conditions of the deal are in constant flux, adding that he understands American and Ukrainian teams are working on agreements.

He added that there appears to be a reverse process to the one previously discussed, but says that lawyers at looking at proposals, ready to work through it.

Putin's UN Govt Proposal Aims To Stall Peace

Zelensky dismissed a proposal by Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ukraine could have an interim government overseen by the UN, calling this a ploy to delay peace.

"Everything (Putin) does delays any possibility, any process, any negotiations, and delays any possibility, any steps towards ending the war," Zelensky said.

Earlier in the day, Putin suggested placing Ukraine under temporary external governance led by the UN as part of efforts to negotiate a peace settlement.

Putin reiterated his stance that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lacks legitimacy since his term expired last year.

He further argued that any agreement signed with the current Ukrainian leadership could be challenged by future governments, calling for new elections under international supervision.

