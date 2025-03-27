A Russian state TV journalist was killed and her cameraman severely injured when a landmine exploded in Russia's Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported, citing Russian state media.

Anna Prokofieva and cameraman Dmitry Volkov accidentally ran over a landmine that was planted by the Ukrainian army, the Pervy Kanal TV channel said.

"Channel One war correspondent Anna Prokofieva died while performing her professional duty," the TV channel wrote in a statement. "Channel One's film crew struck an enemy mine."

Who was Anna Prokofieva?

Prokofieva, 35, was covering the Ukraine war since the year 2023 for Channel One, according to a report by Moscow Times.

The last post that she shared on her Telegram handle, showed Prokofieva donning military fatigues and a head-mounted camera as she sat somewhere in a forest.

She captioned the post, sharing a smiling photo of herself saying, "Somewhere on the border with country 404". The phrase is a derogatory reference to Ukraine, often used by pro-Kremlin military bloggers, likening the country to a non-existent webpage, symbolized by the '404 file not found' error.

Several Russian journalists lost their lives in the ongoing three-year conflict. The latest casualty was a war correspondent for Izvestia, a prominent pro-Kremlin newspaper, who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Monday.

At least 21 journalists have died since the beginning of Russia's military offensive in February 2022, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

Russia's Belgorod region, located in the south near the Ukrainian border, has faced repeated attacks from Ukraine, including drone strikes and artillery shelling. Unconfirmed reports also suggest ground clashes in the area, coinciding with Ukraine's withdrawal from the neighbouring Kursk region in Russia.

Earlier this week, an artillery strike killed six people, including two Russian journalists and their driver, who were reporting from Moscow-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region, news agency Reuters reported, citing Russian media.

(With inputs from agencies)