President Donald Trump has imposed at least 10% tariffs on nearly every country in the world, including even two uninhabited islands: the Heard and McDonald Islands near Antarctica, home only to seals and penguins. However, one country has been noticeably left off the list: Russia.

Why did Russia avoid Trump’s tariffs?

When asked why Russia was exempt, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US sanctions already "preclude any meaningful trade" between the two nations, Axios reported.

However, this isn’t entirely true. While trade between the US and Russia has dropped significantly, from $35 billion in 2021 to just $3.5 billion last year, the US still trades more with Russia than with countries like Mauritius or Brunei, both of which did make the tariff list.

Russia has reportedly asked Trump to lift some sanctions as part of US-brokered ceasefire talks over Ukraine, but so far, the US has not offered any concrete response. Instead, Trump recently threatened secondary tariffs on Russian oil and expressed frustration with Vladimir Putin, saying he was "very angry" and "pissed off" over the Russian leader’s comments about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Leavitt added that Russia could still face "additional strong sanctions", though no further details were provided.

Who else avoided Trump’s tariffs?

A few other nations were also spared from Trump’s sweeping trade penalties:

Cuba, Belarus, and North Korea: Leavitt explained that these countries were left out because they are already heavily sanctioned by the US.

Canada and Mexico: These two major economies also escaped new tariffs, but only because Trump had already slapped them with 25% tariffs previously.

Meanwhile, Ukraine was not exempt, despite the ongoing war. Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on Ukrainian imports, adding to the country’s struggles.

