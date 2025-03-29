US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday (March 28) that America gives student visa to "study and get a degree" and not "to become a social activist". This was after the visa of a Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturkwas was revoked after she allegedly engaged in activities beyond the scope of her student visa.

Rubio emphasised that international students must stick to the terms of their visas.

"If we've given you a visa and then you decide to do that, we're going to take it away," he said during a joint press conference with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

“We revoked her visa...We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses," he added.

'Support of Hamas'

Ozturk was a doctoral student at Tufts University. She was arrested by the federal agents outside her off-campus apartment on March 25.

She became one of many international students, including Indians, who came under scrutiny by the Trump administration.

The 27-year-old student was on her way to break her Ramzan fast when she was taken into custody. Her lawyer has expressed concerned that nobody is able to contact her or have any idea about her whereabouts. The lawyer said no charges have been flied against Ozturk .

A Homeland Security spokesperson claimed that Ozturk had "engaged in activities in support of" Hamas amid the ongoing Israel war in Gaza. They said this was the ground of revoking her visa.

The President of the university Sunil Kumar said the university had no prior knowledge of the detention plans and did not cooperate with federal authorities.

