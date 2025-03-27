Turkish national Rumeysa Ozturk, a doctoral student at Tufts University, was detained by federal immigration officers near her residence in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Tuesday (Mar 25) evening. The incident has sparked debate after CCTV footage of the incident emerged on social media.

According to her attorney, Masha Khanbabai, she was on her way to meet friends for an Iftar dinner, where they would break their Ramadan fast, but never made it there, reported CNN. Her arrest has raised concerns among legal experts, civil rights advocates and university officials.

The surveillance footage of her arrest showed six plainclothes agents, with their faces covered, from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) surrounding her while she was walking alone. Khanbabai said that Ozturk was physically restrained, handcuffed and taken into custody, without any explanation, despite she was in possession of a valid student visa.

Who is Rumeysa Ozturk?

Ozturk’s arrest comes amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. In recent months, several foreign nationals have been detained by US authorities, particularly international students with affiliations to pro-Palestinian activism.

Massive rally underway in Somerville after ICE took a Tufts University student into custody.



A DHS spokesperson says Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national, “engaged in activities in support of Hamas.”



Her supporters say she was detained because of her pro-Palestinian views. pic.twitter.com/ZWG4kkA0Jh — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) March 26, 2025

According to Khanbabai, Ozturk was enrolled in a PhD program at Tufts University with a valid F-1 visa, which allows foreign students to pursue academics in the US.

Ozturk was detained as she “engaged in activities in support of Hamas”, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday (Mar 26), without specifying the activities. Her visa has been revoked, while her attorney told CNN that no formal charges have been filed against her.

Reportedly, Ozturk cowrote an op-ed in the school’s newspaper, which criticised Tufts’ stance on the pro-Palestinian movement, last year in March.

‘This isn’t public safety’

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called the footage of her detention “disturbing.”

Campbell added, “Based on what we now know, it is alarming that the federal administration chose to ambush and detain her, apparently targeting a law-abiding individual because of her political views. This isn’t public safety, it’s intimidation that will, and should, be closely scrutinised in court.”

NEW: I’ve obtained new footage of the abduction of Tufts student Runeysa Ozturk which includes audio of her kidnappers. pic.twitter.com/gucwFxdnOi — Daniel Boguslaw (@DRBoguslaw) March 26, 2025

A petition has been filed in the Federal District Court in Massachusetts by her legal team on Tuesday (Mar 25), challenging the legality of her arrest. Judge Indira Talwani issued an order preventing her transfer out of the state without prior written notice.

However, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) records reveal that she had been moved to the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, Louisiana. It is unclear whether she was relocated before the court order took effect.

“Like all the other immigration cases related to international students and activists who have spoken up about the atrocities in Palestine, the government throws around wild accusations but provides no evidence,” said Khanbabai. “We hope Rumeysa will be released immediately.”

Tufts University reacts

Responding to Ozturk’s arrest, Tufts University President Sunil Kumar said in a statement, “We did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event, and the location where this took place is not affiliated with Tufts University.”

He added, “From what we have been told subsequently, the student’s visa status has been terminated, and we seek to confirm whether that information is true.”

“We recognize how frightening and distressing this situation is for her, her loved ones, and the larger community here at Tufts, especially our international students, staff, and faculty who may be feeling vulnerable or unsettled by these events,” Kumar added.

Earlier this month, Columbia University graduate and activist Mahmoud Khalil was taken into custody. Alireza Doroudi, an Iranian doctoral student at the University of Alabama, was also arrested by US officials.

