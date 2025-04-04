Conservative author and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly warned US President Donald Trump to ditch his closest "buddy" and senior advisor Elon Musk, saying that he's a "short timer".

He further suggested Trump let the "technicians" take over, adding that Musk was "just too hot" to remain in this position.

"As I said very early on, Musk is a short-timer. It’s just too hot. You just can’t have a guy that hot," O’Reilly said during an appearance on NewsNation’s Cuomo.

O'Reilly further stressed that Musk did a good job exposing the government waste, bringing it back to page one, "but now the technicians should take over."

"You don’t need Elon to go out and sell, it’s sold, and most Americans know that we’re being fleeced, the taxpayer’s being fleeced, so he’s accomplished what he wanted to accomplish and I think he will remain a Trump adviser, but I do think he’ll go back to the private sector," he said.

O’Reilly denied, however, that Musk had “anything to do with the [Supreme Court] loss in Wisconsin,” arguing, “It would have shown up on the exit poll. It’s very simple. I’m a fact-based guy.”

'Anyone hoping that Musk will disappear...'

However, a senior Trump administration official told Politico on Wednesday that anyone hoping that Musk will disappear entirely from Trump's orbit is "fooling themselves".

Trump on Thursday, told reporters that he thought Musk is “fantastic, and he’s a patriot", predicting that he "will stay for a certain period of time and then he’s going to want to get back to his businesses full-time.”

O'Reilly's conversation was majorly surrounded by a Politico report which was published a day ago, suggesting Trump had informed his Cabinet and inner circle that Musk would soon be stepping down from DOGE.

