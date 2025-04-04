US President Donald Trump said he wants the "fantastic" Elon Musk to stay in the White House "as long as he'd like" and "as long as possible". While talking to reporters on Thursday (March 3), the US president added that DOGE had found something "horrible". But he did not provide any details on this.

"Elon is fantastic. He's a patriot," Trump said during a conversation with reporters on Air Force One. He was asked by the reporters how much longer Musk would stay on as a "special government employee."

Trump's statement came after the reports that the US president had told his inner circle that Musk will be leaving his role as a "special government employee" with DOGE soon.

"I like smart people, and he's a smart person. I also like him, personally," Trump added. "We're in no rush. But there will be a point at which time Elon's going to have to leave," he added.

Meanwhile, the US Vice-President JD Vance said on Thursday (March 3) that Musk would remain a “friend and an adviser” to Trump even after leaving his current role in DOGE.

As per the data from the Office of Government Ethics, "Special government employees" are permitted to work for the federal government for "no more than 130 days in a 365-day period".

Trump was then asked if he would appoint Musk to a different post to keep him around longer, Trump said that could be a possibility.

"I would. I think Elon's great ... But he also has a company to run, or a number of companies to run," Trump said.

"I'd keep him as long as I can keep him," Trump told reporters earlier this week.

"He's a very talented guy. You know, I love very smart people. He's very smart. And he's done a good job," Trump added.

