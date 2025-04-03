Elon Musk, the billionaire with multiple ventures, has issued a stark warning about the future of humanity. The SpaceX CEO thinks that robots will soon outnumber humans, and this could happen within the next 10 years. A robot uprising has only been limited to science fiction till now. However, with companies making robots that can do everything, the threat seems to be becoming real.

Musk is also developing humanoid robots called the Tesla Bot (AKA Optimus). He has high hopes for them and has already labelled Optimus "the biggest product of all time", one that would even surpass the "next biggest product ever made."

He strongly believes that the robot revolution will change the way things work in the coming years. The billionaire thinks that in the long run, "the ratio of humanoid robots will be more than one to one. There might be two humanoid robots or more, maybe 10, for every one human."

This means that there will be more humanoid robots than people on Earth, "well in excess of 10 billion humanoid robots." This is a scary scenario, especially with the development of intelligent machines and especially AI.

The first Optimus robot was unveiled to the world in 2021, and now, Tesla is vying to produce 10,000 of these humanoids by the end of 2025. The newer models have gotten better, too. Musk shared a video of an Optimus robot walking which appears to be quite close to how humans walk.

Tesla robots can talk, walk and do basically everything

Musk's Optimus robot is being promoted as an assistant that can do "repetitive, dangerous, or undesirable" tasks. "Powered by advanced AI, it can walk, climb stairs, lift and carry objects, as well as manipulate items autonomously."

The robot is based on Tesla car engineering and uses the same technology used in the car "batteries, power electronics, advanced motors, gearboxes, the software and AI inference computer."

Musk pegs the price of these robots at $20,000-$30,000. He believes that soon ordinary people will own them.

At an October 2024 event, Musk stated that the Tesla bot Optimus "can be a teacher, babysit your kids, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks, whatever you can think of, it will do."

These robots speak as well, and the conversations can get pretty creepy. An interviewer asked the robot about its origins, to which it replied with the name of the factory where it was built.

When asked, "What's the hardest thing about being a robot?" Optimus said, "Trying to learn how to be as human as you guys are."