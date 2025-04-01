Multi-billionaire Elon Musk referred to the Roman Tesla dealership fire which destroyed 17 cars during the night as an incident of "terrorism." Italian special police unit Digos leads an investigation into the vehicle fire while assessing if anarchists were responsible for the incident that burned down 17 vehicles.

Drone images showed that the vehicles from the eastern Rome parking lot suffered fire damage which left blackened remains in orderly vehicle rows. Local authorities indicated that the dealership fire started at 4:30 a.m. local time thus damaging the structure partially. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Through X also known as Twitter Musk expressed his thoughts 'terrorism' regarding the fire while publicly supporting right-wing political figures including the Trump administration.

Right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini from Italy served as deputy prime minister while using his platform to defend Musk by attacking the "too much unjustified hatred against the Tesla car company." While urging the collapse of this politically divisive period Salvini supported both Musk and his employees and advocated for a stop to what he considered hate and conflict seasons.

The recent fire in Rome stands alone as no similar incident. Two Tesla stores situated in Stockholm and Malmo experienced vandalism incidents during Monday according to Swedish reports.

The Tesla store in Malmo received an attack with orange paint while police arrested four people linked to the incident. Police organisations are conducting investigations into the underlying reason for the vandalized objects. The Malmo police documented the incident through an online announcement which revealed that personnel traversed to Boplatsgatan store after receiving reports about paint targeting the building and surrounding vehicles.

Tesla experiences rising public criticism because of multiple disputes while these incidents occur. Both investigations concerning the Roman fire incident and Swedish vandalism continue to advance.