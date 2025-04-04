Attorney General Kris Mayes filed her ninth lawsuit against the US President Donald Trump and demands the blockage of what she calls his election power grab. She held a town hall meeting on Thursday (March 3) and said she is fighting to stop Trump and Musk's illegal power grab and unconstitutional attempts to steal from all of you".

Advertisment

Also read: Trump wants 'fantastic' Elon Musk to stay around 'as long as possible' amid speculation of Tesla owner leaving DOGE

"This is about protecting our state and this is about preventing things like slashing jobs, gutting essential services, leaving communities scrambling to pick up the pieces," she added, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

Commenting on Trump administration's budget cuts and mass firings, Mayes said that what's happening in the Trump administration is reckless, chaotic and illegal.

Advertisment

Also read: Senate GOP is creating blueprint for Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ agenda on tax, border security. Here’s what’s inside

"We are hearing daily examples of discriminatory firings and the destructive purging of federal health and safety services," Mayes said.

"Again, that is why I am fighting to stop Trump and Musk's illegal power grab and unconstitutional attempts to steal from all of you," she added.

Advertisment

Also read: 'You're fired!' Trump fires ‘disloyal’ national security staffers after meeting with conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer: Who is she?

Furthermore, she listed the nine lawsuits filed since Trump took office in January. Amogn the filed lawsuits, protecting the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship, stopping public health grant cuts and stopping the federal funding freeze are included.

"Eight out of nine of these lawsuits that the Democratic AGs filed, we have won what is called a temporary restraining order, a TRO. What that means is a judge is saying it is highly likely we are going to succeed on the merits of these cases, and it's a federal judge putting an immediate stop to what Trump is doing," Mayes explained.

Also read: Trump tariffs wipe out $2.5 trillion from US stock market as financial markets plunge into turmoil

She said that by Friday night, there would be a 10th lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies)