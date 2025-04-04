The Trump administration has removed Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of both the National Security Agency (NSA) and US Cyber Command, without providing an official explanation. Haugh, who took on the dual roles just over a year ago, was dismissed alongside his NSA deputy, Wendy Noble, according to two officials who spoke with The Washington Post.

The decision follows a Wednesday meeting between President Donald Trump and far-right activist Laura Loomer, who reportedly pushed for the removal of Haugh and several others she viewed as disloyal to the president.

Loomer later confirmed to The Washington Post that she had called for the firings during her 30-minute Oval Office meeting with Trump. She has since stated publicly, “NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.”

In addition to Haugh and Noble, at least five senior staffers from the National Security Council were also dismissed on Thursday. Trump hinted at the shake-up while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Miami, saying, “Always we’re letting go of people. People that we don’t like or people that we don’t think can do the job or people that may have loyalties to somebody else.”

The firings have caused alarm across Washington, particularly given Loomer’s controversial background and history of promoting conspiracy theories. Her growing influence within Trump’s inner circle is raising questions about decision-making at the highest levels of US national security.

According to individuals familiar with the situation, Loomer used the meeting to press Trump to purge staff members she deemed unfaithful to his “Make America Great Again” vision.

Strong backlash from lawmakers

The surprise dismissal of Gen. Haugh has drawn swift criticism from top Democratic lawmakers, who argue the move undermines US national security.

Senator Mark Warner, vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, “General Haugh has served our country in uniform, with honour and distinction, for more than 30 years. At a time when the United States is facing unprecedented cyber threats … how does firing him make Americans any safer?”

Representative Jim Himes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, expressed similar concerns, “I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first – I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this administration.”

“The intelligence committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe,” he added.

No official reason given

As of now, the White House has not provided any public justification for the firings.

