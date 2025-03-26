The White House said on Wednesday (Mar 26) that President Donald Trump still has confidence in his top national security officials.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's remarks came as she was questioned if someone from the officials would be sacked following the chat leak detailing the Yemen air strikes.

"What I can say definitively is what I just spoke to the president about, and he continues to have confidence in his national security team," Leavitt told a briefing.

Trump's Houthi attack plan 'revealed'

The Atlantic magazine, on Wednesday (Mar 26), published the alleged full transcript of a group chat inadvertently shared with one of its journalists by senior US national security officials, detailing plans for an imminent attack on Yemen.

The shocking details included the timing of the strikes and the types of planes that would be used in the military operation via a commercial Signal messaging app, rather than a secure government channel.

The information was laid out in the screenshots of the chat between the officials.

The magazine initially only published the broad outlines of the conversation on the Signal app, but now said that it was releasing the details.

White House dismisses magazine leak as 'hoax'

The White House dismissed the magazine leak, calling the incident a "hoax".

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The entire story was another hoax."

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz likewise insisted on X that the Signal chain revealed "no locations" and "NO WAR PLANS."

The story first broke on Monday (Mar 24), when Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent detailed information about the imminent attack on Houthi rebels on March 15, in a conversation on the Signal app.

Goldberg's number was added to a group on the Signal app, which included Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, among others.

He further said that top US officials made disparaging comments about European allies in their chat, revealing a rather contentious view of their international partners.

Initially, The Atlantic said that it will not release the precise details of the conversation, citing concern about revealing about revealing sensitive classified information and potentially endangering American troops.

However, on Tuesday (Mar 25), Ratcliffe and other officials involved in the chat played down the scandal and, while testifying before Congress, said that nothing critical was shared in the group chat and no law was broken.

Trump also joined in brushing off the breach, calling it a "glitch" and saying there was "no classified information" involved.

(With inputs from agencies)