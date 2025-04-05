United States President Donald Trump was reportedly in touch with representatives from India, Vietnam and Israel to negotiate trade deals. Trump announced a 26 per cent tariff on Indian products as part of his "discounted" reciprocal tariff plan. The White House said that these duties were set to come into force on April 9, but citing a source, CNN reported that trade deals are being discussed that could alleviate proposed tariffs on these countries before a deadline.

In South Asia, many countries, including China, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam, were hit harder by US tariffs. Trump unveiled tariffs of 34 per cent on China, one of its largest trading partners. He slapped new tariffs of 37 per cent on Bangladesh. He hit Vietnam with a 46 per cent levy and Cambodia 49 per cent. Vietnam is a manufacturing powerhouse heavily reliant on exports.

Some countries, like China and Canada, have already announced plans to retaliate against Trump's tariffs. The CNN report, suggesting negotiation talks between Trump and those countries, can be seen as a first wave of negotiations.

Negotiations open for nations?

Trump also said on Thursday that he was open to negotiation on trade. Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters, "Every country has called us. That's the beauty of what we're doing. We're in the driver's seat. As long as they are giving us something that's good. For instance, with TikTok as an example, we have a situation with TikTok where China will probably say, 'We'll approve a deal, but will you do something on the tariffs?' The tariffs give us great power to negotiate. They always have."

The president's son, Eric Trump, posted on social media: "I wouldn't want to be the last country to try to negotiate with @realdonaldtrump. The first to negotiate will win — the last will absolutely lose. I have seen this movie my entire life."

How did India react?

While unveiling the tariffs, Trump had said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "great friend" but that he had not been "treating us right".

Meanwhile, India's Department of Commerce said on Thursday it is "carefully examining the implications of the various measures". It also added in a statement that it was "studying the opportunities that may arise due to this new development", a likely reference to regional competitors being hit harder.

An initial White House chart revealed the tariffs listed India at 26 per cent, but an annexe cited by New Delhi put the duties at 27 per cent.

