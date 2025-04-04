New tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump could pose a serious threat to the country’s defence industry, potentially harming international military projects and pushing up the cost of producing weapons, Politico reported.

Trump announced a wide-reaching list of “reciprocal tariffs” on 2 April, setting a standard 10% duty on all countries with higher rates imposed on key partners like the European Union.

How will new tariffs affect US weapon production?

The new tariffs could disrupt long-standing international defence cooperation, with experts warning that joint projects like the F-35 fighter jet, missile defence systems, and nuclear submarines could be affected.

The duties, which include a 20% levy on EU goods and 10% on imports from the UK and Australia, risk destabilising defence partnerships that have taken years to build.

The F-35 jet programme, which includes 20 nations and was designed to give partners a role in manufacturing, could face major delays. Other critical collaborations with countries such as Norway and Israel are also in question.

These projects are seen as vital for defence in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, particularly as tensions rise with Russia and China.“There’s going to be shortages of supplies, tit-for-tats, and our allies and other partners are going to retaliate,” warned Bill Greenwalt, a former Pentagon acquisition official told Politico.

“Some potentially vital supplies are either going to cost a whole heck of a lot more than what they did, or they’re just not going to be available,” he added.

The US Department of Defense has spent decades creating a complex global supply chain for military manufacturing, much of which is now caught up in the new tariffs.

“We count on the US for the best equipment,” a European official told Politico.

“European industrial capacity has greatly improved, and we want to be security providers, not just consumers,” the official added.

The official also said Europe may now invest more in local production to reduce reliance on US parts and materials.

US Senator Mark Kelly also raised concerns, saying, “The prices are going to go up, and the prices that DOD has to pay are going to go up.”

“Our defence budget, if we want to maintain the same type of force, will get more expensive,” he added.

