Dubai's suave Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is all set to visit India next week as part of strong India, United Arab Emirates ties, which have firmed up in the last few years significantly aided by political convergences.

During the visit, the crown prince will meet top Indian political leadership, with key focus on defence relationship.

42-year-old Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the country's defence minister will meet Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during India visit.

The visit comes as India engages with the next generation of the Emarati leadership. PM Modi has multiple times met Sheikh Hamdan's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The last meeting took place in 2024, during PM Modi's visit to Dubai for the World Governments Summit, where Sheikh Mohammed hosted him as the guest of honor. PM Modi and President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) have cultivated a robust and personal relationship.

The young Crown Prince, seen as part of modern Arab royalty, he is highly popular both within UAE and globally, and has a huge social media presence. Widely known by his nickname "Fazza," which means "the one who helps" in Arabic, he uses this name to publish his poetry. On social media platform instagram, under the ID Faz3, he has 16 million followers, and his posts usually feature poetry, adventure sports, and glimple of family life.

Sheikh Hamdan is an accomplished equestrian, having won multiple medals at the World Equestrian Games, including a gold medal in 2014. A passout of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst & London School of Economics, his focus has been on advancing Dubai’s development, with an emphasis on youth empowerment, sustainability, and economic growth.