US President Donald Trump on Friday (April 04) extended the deadline for Chinese firm ByteDance Ltd. to divest TikTok’s US operations adding that his administration has been trying really hard to 'save' social media platform TikTok.

Taking to Truth Social, the US President said, "My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress."

"The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days," he added.

Tiktok, which is used by 170 million Americans, was set to go offline in US as soon as this weekend.

Trump earlier said that his administration was "very close" to reaching a deal on TikTok, with multiple investors but it seems that not everything the US president says is true.

"We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs (Necessary for Fair and Balanced Trade between China and the U.S.A.!). This proves that Tariffs are the most powerful Economic tool, and very important to our National Security!," Trump said.

"We do not want TikTok to “go dark.” We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he concluded.

Trump on Thursday had said that he would give China some relief from tariffs if it approved the TikTok deal. It is crucial to note that any deal for TikTok's US business needs the Chinese government's approval. Till now, the Asian country has not made a public commitment to allow a sale.

