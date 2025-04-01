US President Donald Trump, in a recent discussion, expressed his idea of a hypothetical presidential showdown with former President Barack Obama, if he were to contest for a third time in office.

Trump on Monday said that he has not explored running for a third term, but would relish a campaign showdown with Obama.

In a discussion in the Oval Office, Trump said, "I'd love that".

"I'd love that …. That would be a good one. I'd like that. And no, people are asking me to run, and there's a whole story about running for a third term. I don't know, I never looked into it. They do say there's a way you can do it, but I don't know about that," Trump was quoted as saying by Fox News.

He further pointed out that people are asking him to run, adding that he doesn't know if he can run.

"I know people are asking me to run. And this whole story about running for a third term, I don’t know. I never looked into it. They do say there’s a way you can do it, but I don’t know about that. But I have not looked into it. I want to do a fantastic job. We have four years,” Trump said.

Trump hints at third term

Days ago, Trump suggested he might consider pursuing a third term in office, despite the US Constitution barring it under the 22nd Amendment.

In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday morning, he said there were ways this could happen and made clear he was “not joking”.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said, referring to support from his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration,” he said.

When asked directly if he wanted a third term, he replied, “I like working,” before stressing again, “I’m not joking. But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

Changing the Constitution to allow a third term would require considerable political effort, needing a two-thirds majority in Congress or agreement from two-thirds of the states to call a constitutional convention. Any changes would then need to be approved by three-quarters of the states.

(With inputs from agencies)