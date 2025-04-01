US President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle Eastern nations comes amid his efforts to end the ongoing wars in Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine. But what exactly is on his agenda? Let's dig deeper to know more.

Advertisment

As his first international trip, Trump is planning to travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-May, since returning to the White House, Axios reported citing two officials and a source with knowledge of the president's travel.

His decision to visit Saudi on his first foreign trip also points to how close the relationship between the Trump administration and Gulf countries has become.

Earlier on March 6, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he would likely visit Saudi Arabia "over the next month and a half".

Advertisment

Also read: Donald Trump to visit Saudi Arabia in May, focus on foreign investments, strengthening ties: Report

"I am going to Saudi Arabia. Normally you would go to the UK first. Last time I went to Saudi Arabia. They put up 450 billion dollars," Trump said.

"This time I said I would go if you put up a trillion dollars to American companies. Meaning the purchase over four years of a trillion dollars. They agreed to do that. So I am gonna be going there," he added.

Advertisment

Notably, Trump's first foreign trip during his previous term was also to Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Ukraine-Russia ceasefire breakthrough: Saudi talks with US yield Black Sea truce, White House confirms

Is Israel on agenda?

As the US administration is making efforts to break a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas and release, Trump has been giving warnings to the Palestinian militant group to release the hostages or "hell will break loose".

Moreover, a Trump administration official said that planning for the trip to Saudi Arabia is underway.

"An opportunity for international travel for the President is something that is being looked at. We don't yet have a specific plan, and we will provide that information when it is official," a White House official said.

"Talks will focus on discussing foreign investments, strengthening relationships with Gulf nations and ending conflict in the Middle East," the official said.

Also read: US and Russia talks on Ukraine peace deal underway in Saudi Arabia: Trump-brokered ceasefire in sight?

What about Ukraine?

Saudi Arabia is currently involved in holding Ukraine peace talks to help end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Last month, US and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia marking another step in Trump's attempts to negotiate a limited ceasefire in Ukraine.

Following talks with both Ukrainian and Russian leaders last week, Trump helped secure an agreement in principle for a one-month halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. However, questions remain over when the ceasefire will begin and whether it will cover more than just power plants, such as hospitals, bridges, and other key services.

However, the Saudis want the visit to take place after a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is reached, a source with knowledge of the planned visit said.

Also read: 10 hours, 3 breaks: High-stakes US-Russia talks on Ukraine ceasefire drag on behind closed doors in Saudi

(With inputs from agencies)