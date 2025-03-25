Russia and Ukraine have separately agreed to avoid military action against ships in the Black Sea, following talks that ended on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, according to the White House.

In two separate statements (one about the US-Ukraine talks and the other one about the US-Russia talks), the White House said that both sides "agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea."

The statements also mentioned that Russia and Ukraine would "develop measures for implementing" a previous agreement aimed at stopping attacks on energy infrastructure.

In addition, both countries pledged to "continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace," the White House added.

The U.S. readout of the conversation with Ukraine noted Washington’s continued support in efforts to “achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.”

Meanwhile, the version referring to Russia said the United States would assist in efforts to “restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.”

Both statements concluded by highlighting that “the United States reiterated President Donald J. Trump’s imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement.”

“To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh,” the statements read.

