Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he reiterated his invitation for US Vice President JD Vance to visit Ukraine during a recent telephone conversation, according to an interview published in Time magazine.

During a tense argument at the White House on his US visit on February 28, Zelensky had invited Vance to visit his country to see the consequences of war with Russia with his own eyes. However, Vance responded that he “had seen the stories” and was aware of the situation on the ground.

The US vice president said that he refused to visit Ukraine because Zelensky’s government allegedly organises “propaganda tours”, showing destruction in the nation caused by Russia.

According to The Kyiv Independent report, Zelensky told Vance during the recent phone call, “We’re still waiting for you.” The American official, however, did not reply.

Vance has time and again criticised Ukraine and Zelensky in the past, reiterating Kremlin’s take at times. He also said that he “doesn’t care about Ukraine” on multiple occasions, including days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Ceasefire discussions

Washington and Kyiv had earlier backed a 30-day ceasefire to halt ground operations, but Moscow refused to accept it unless it included a suspension of foreign military support for Ukraine and other terms that would weaken Ukraine’s defences.

Meanwhile, Russia and the US began talks on a ceasefire in Riyadh on Monday (Mar 24). The discussions are aimed at a ceasefire in the Black Sea and broader truce negotiations, according to Reuters. A day earlier, the US and Ukraine officials held talks in Saudi Arabia.

