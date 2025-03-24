Talks between the United States and Russia over a possible ceasefire in Ukraine have resumed in Riyadh following a third break, according to Russian state news agency Ria Novosti, which cited an unnamed source.

The discussions between both delegations have been ongoing for nearly ten hours.

These latest talks come a day after a meeting between US and Ukrainian officials, with the current round expected to centre on Washington's push for a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a broader truce.

The talks are being held behind closed doors, as journalists were asked to leave the hotel where the meeting is taking place, Ukrainian outlet Suspilne reported.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "The matter of the Black Sea Initiative and everything related to the initiative's renewal are on the agenda today."

Moscow had pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2023, although Ukraine has since reopened a shipping corridor through continued attacks on Russian naval forces.

According to Reuters, the US delegation is being led by Andrew Peek, a senior director at the US National Security Council, and Michael Anton from the State Department, though the source remains unnamed.

On 23 March, US officials also met with Ukrainian representatives in Riyadh. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the meeting as “constructive and beneficial.”

Another round of talks between the US and Ukraine is expected to follow.

These diplomatic efforts come as US President Donald Trump continues to push for a ceasefire deal and wider peace deal in Ukraine. Following phone calls last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky, the Kremlin announced a 30-day halt on strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

While Kyiv voiced support for a mutual pause on energy-related attacks, it accused Russia of failing to uphold the agreement.

