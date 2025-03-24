US and Russian officials have begun talks in Saudi Arabia marking another step in US President Donald Trump's attempts to negotiate a limited ceasefire in Ukraine, a move Washington hopes could be the first step towards lasting peace.

Following talks with both Ukrainian and Russian leaders last week, Trump helped secure an agreement in principle for a one-month halt to attacks on energy infrastructure.

However, questions remain over when the ceasefire will begin and whether it will cover more than just power plants, such as hospitals, bridges, and other key services.

US-Ukraine meet

The initial meeting between US and Ukrainian officials took place on Sunday evening, with American delegates holding separate talks with Russian representatives on Monday.

US officials are expected to move between the two delegations to finalise the agreement, and also discuss separate arrangements for securing shipping routes in the Black Sea.

“The ultimate goal is a 30-day ceasefire, during which time we discuss a permanent ceasefire. We’re not far away from that,” said US special envoy Steve Witkoff in an interview with far-right commentator Tucker Carlson over the weekend.

Ukraine’s defence minister confirmed that the talks included proposals aimed at protecting the country’s energy and critical infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky described the Sunday meeting as “quite useful,” and said Ukraine’s delegation was working in “a completely constructive manner.”

Zelenskyy also said that he had given the United States a list of energy facilities that should be off-limits to Russian attacks. Additional meetings between Ukrainian and American officials could take place on Monday.

“We are implementing the President of Ukraine’s directive to bring a just peace closer and to strengthen security,” said Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s defence minister, in a Facebook post.

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia appears to be intensifying its attacks before any agreement is reached. Over the weekend, a large-scale drone assault on Kyiv killed at least three people, highlighting the continuing danger on the ground.

Moscow continues to demand conditions that Kyiv and its allies have rejected outright, such as ending all foreign military aid, reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, and recognising Russia’s annexation of the four occupied regions.

The Kremlin has also made it clear that it would not tolerate any presence of Western troops in Ukraine, while Kyiv sees such forces as essential for ensuring lasting security.

(With inputs from agencies)