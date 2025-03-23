The Kremlin on Sunday (March 23) reiterated that peace talks to end the war in Ukraine will not be quick or easy, stating that negotiations are only just beginning and will involve “difficult” discussions.

Advertisment

“We are only at the beginning of this path,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state television on Sunday.

He said that upcoming talks with the United States, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on Monday, would be “difficult.” He also said that Moscow's main priority in the talks would be restarting a deal to allow safe commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

Also read: Russia says six wounded in Ukraine drone strikes

Advertisment

Ukraine, US talks in Riyadh

Ukrainian representatives are expected to meet with a US technical delegation in Riyadh on 23 March. The following day, on 24 March, the United States plans to hold separate meetings with both Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

The meeting was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 22 March. “A US-Ukraine meeting will take place tomorrow, March 23, in Saudi Arabia,” Zelensky announced.

Advertisment

US Envoy Steve Witkoff also confirmed that Washington will hold diplomatic talks with Moscow in Jeddah on the same day.

Earlier, Zelensky had indicated that Ukrainian and US teams would meet on 24 March in Riyadh, where American negotiators would also meet separately with both sides. US Special Envoy Keith Kellog referred to this method as “shuttle diplomacy.”

Also read: Russia, US set to decide on dates for future talks, Kremlin says Putin and Trump want to normalise ties

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is sending technical teams to discuss the specifics of a possible partial ceasefire with Russia. However, Ukrainian officials stressed there would be no direct discussions between Ukraine and Russia in Riyadh.

Partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

Moscow has dismissed a joint US-Ukraine proposal for a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire, instead offering to pause air strikes on energy infrastructure.

Despite the planned negotiations, both sides have continued their attacks. On Friday night, a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia killed a family of three, causing outrage among Ukrainian authorities.

Also read: Kremlin says Iran's nuclear programme will be subject of future Russia-US talks

Ukraine’s emergency service reported that Russian drone strikes on Kyiv hit residential buildings and caused fires, leaving at least two people dead.

In response, Russia’s defence ministry said it had “destroyed and intercepted” 59 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly over the Rostov and Astrakhan regions.

Also read: Zelensky visits troops near front line defending embattled eastern city of Pokrovsk

(With inputs from agencies)