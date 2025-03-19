The Kremlin, on Wednesday (Mar 19), accused Kyiv of undermining the efforts made by the United States and Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Advertisment

Moscow claimed that Ukraine attempted to strike Russian energy infrastructure, despite an alleged agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump to halt such attacks.

Putin agreed to a temporary ceasefire, announcing a 30-day pause on striking Ukrainian energy facilities following a call with Trump on Tuesday (Mar 18).

"Unfortunately, so far see there has been no reciprocity on the part of the Kyiv regime. There were attempts to strike our energy infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Advertisment

"These attacks are countering our common (Russian-American) efforts."

Peskov said that Putin had "immediately" ordered a halt to energy attacks on Ukraine, alleging that seven Russian drones were already airborne, intended for Ukrainian energy infrastructure, but were intercepted and shot down by air defences.

Both countries launched attacks on each other after the call took place between Trump and Putin.

Advertisment

Putin and Trump 'trust each other'

Peskov then said that Putin and Trump "trust each other" and want to normalise US-Russia ties after more than three years of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

"Presidents Putin and Trump understand each other well, trust each other and are intent to gradually move towards the normalisation of ties," Peskov said.

He further added that the call between both presidents lasted around two hours.

Russia, US to decide dates of next talks in coming days

Russia and the US are set to decide on dates for their next round of talks in the coming days, said the Kremlin, following a phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Peskov mentioned that additional agreements on the exact dates will be made today or tomorrow.

"Both today and tomorrow, there will be additional agreements on the exact, precise dates," he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)