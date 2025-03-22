Russia on Saturday said it had intercepted 47 Ukrainian drones overnight in attacks on several regions that injured six people.

Advertisment

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes the Kremlin and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

The 47 drones were "destroyed or intercepted" over the regions of Voronezh, Belgorod, Rostov, Volgograd and Astrakhan among others, the defence ministry said.

In Rostov a drone attack damaged several apartments, wounding two, the region's governor Yuri Sliusar said.

Advertisment

Russia's emergencies ministry said in Gorlovka, part of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, a fire truck was struck by a drone and four employees were injured.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

